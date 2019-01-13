Bank staffer on the way to work mowed down by truck in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old bank employee was knocked down by a speeding cement concrete mixer lorry at HSR Layout on Saturday morning when he was crossing the road. Following the accident, locals staged protests, pelted the vehicle with stones and blocked the road. Traffic was also hit for about half an hour.

The deceased has been identified as Doddamuniyappa, a resident of Iblur, who was working as an attender in a bank.

Locals pelted stones at the

truck that killed

Doddamuniyappa

Police said the incident occurred around 10.15am. Doddamuniyappa was on his way to work and was crossing the road at the Iblur junction zebra crossing when the speeding truck which was heading towards Silk Board, knocked him down. He was killed on spot. The driver did not apply brakes even though there was a signal for pedestrian crossing. The driver fled the scene.

Locals who witnessed the incident chased the vehicle and pelted it with stones. They blocked the road around HSR Layout and staged a protest. Traffic police, along with Bellandur police, rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Later, the road was cleared and the truck was seized.

“The driver has been secured and we are interrogating him regarding the incident. Once his statement is recorded, we will reveal his identity and the exact cause of the accident. We have also written a letter to experts to examine the truck to check if there was any technical issue, as he did not apply brakes even after noting that the signal had turned green for pedestrians,” a police officer said.

Narayanappa, an eyewitness, said the driver jumped out of the moving truck when onlookers pelted stones at it and tried to set it ablaze. There was also a family of four, including children, which crossed the road ahead of him. Some of the cars stopped as there was a red signal but the truck driver did not stop.

‘He was looking for a groom for his daughter’

Speaking to TNIE, Venkatesh, younger brother of Doddamuniyappa said there was no traffic policeman when the accident occurred. The driver of the truck was in a hurry and thus he did not stop the vehicle. “My brother had lot of responsibility, he has four kids including two daughters. He was looking out for a groom for the younger daughter.

The driver should be punished for his negligence and reckless driving,” added Venkatesh, who works in the fire and emergency department. Srinivas, a relative of Doddamuniyappa further said that his body was lying on the road for more than a hour and no one bothered to call an ambulance service. When locals gathered at the spot, the police transferred the body to St John’s Hospital, where the postmortem was conducted. “The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd,” he added.