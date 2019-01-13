Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC chairman says there will be no hike in bus fares

Haris, who took charge as chairman to BMTC on Friday, was speaking to reporters on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly appointed Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) chairman N A Haris said the corporation does not have any plans to hike the BMTC fares, but neither do they have any intention of running the buses on loss.

Haris, who took charge as chairman to BMTC on Friday, was speaking to reporters on Saturday. He said, “At present, we do not have any plans to hike the ticket price. The price of diesel has increased, and this is causing a loss to the BMTC. However, we cannot put this burden on the public.”  

He also said the they have demanded the state government to give the BMTC a subsidy on diesel, so that they will not have to hike up the price of the tickets. 

He said that he is keen on running end-to-end bus services, apart from running more feeder buses from metro stations and adopting more technology. 

