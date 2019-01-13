Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk man falls to death from seventh floor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old daily wager, who was under the influence of alcohol, died after he accidentally fell down from the seventh floor of the Traffic Transit Management Centre (TTMC) at Shanthinagar on Friday night. 

The deceased, who has been identified as Nagesh B, had come to the city for work from his hometown in Chellakere in Chitradurga. He lived on the sixth floor of the building, in a room which he shared with four other people.

A police officer said that the incident took place around 1.15 am on Friday night. “Nagesh had returned home with his friend Shivakumar and was in a drunk state. He had gone to the terrace on the seventh floor, where he lost his balance and slipped from the parapet wall. Shivakumar, who was present when the incident occurred, ran away as he was scared,” the police officer said, adding that an auto driver, who noticed the body lying in a pool of blood,  alerted the police. 

The Wilson Garden police identified the body with the help of other workers in the building. 
They then tracked down Shivakumar who revealed that the duo had gone to a bar and had consumed too much alcohol, and as a result were inebriated. 

The police further said that preliminary investigations revealed that there was no foul play involved. They took a statement from Nagesh’s father Boraiah to conduct further investigations.

