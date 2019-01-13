Lokayukta police botch up evidence in bribery case, official acquitted

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mix-up of crucial evidence related to a bribery case has resulted in an accused official being acquitted by the Lokayukta Special Court. As evidence, the Lokayukta inspector attached evidence list of currency notes seized during a trap in a different case, causing a major embarrassment for the prosecution. This was among the reasons for the acquittal of revenue inspector G Ramesh, Jakkur Circle, Bengaluru North Additional Taluk, by Lokayukta Special Court judge R N Sachin Kaushik.

According to the judgment, the other major reason for acquittal is that the inspector, who was the Investigating Officer (IO), did not send electronic devices — button camera and voice conversations used during trap - to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for certification.

The Lokayukta court noted that the IO has stated in his cross-examination that it is by mistake that the list of currency notes pertaining to different crimes was produced in this case. He has not sent the CD of the voice recorder to FSL under Section 65B of Indian Evidence Act. The IO’s evidence is not corroborated with other evidence. Even the complainant Muniraju and a shadow witness have not supported the prosecution case, the court said.

During the cross examination, the complainant said he does not know the name of the accused (Ramesh) and he had not given any money to the police or the accused for laying trap. On this, the court opined that they (complainant and shadow witness) have denied that the accused has demanded and accepted any bribe.

For all these reasons, “The court has come to the conclusion that prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Hence, the benefit of doubt given to accused and he he is acquitted”, the Lokayukta court said. ted”, the Lokayukta court said.

Case history

Ramesh, who was working as revenue inspector, was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of `20,000 at his office in Jakkur, from the complainant Muniraju, for converting 32 guntas land at Agrahara for non-agricultural purpose on July 18, 2013