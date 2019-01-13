Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro suicide case: cop to take boy’s statement

The VV Puram police, who are probing the suicide attempt by an 18-year-old boy who jumped before a moving Metro train, said they are yet to take a statement from him. 

Published: 13th January 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The VV Puram police, who are probing the suicide attempt by an 18-year-old boy who jumped before a moving Metro train, said they are yet to take a statement from him. Yogesh (name changed), a resident of Girinagar, had jumped before a train at the National College Metro station in Basavanagudi on Friday. Following this, Metro services were disrupted for about an hour.

A senior police officer said Yogesh’s mother had recorded her statement before the investigation officer on Saturday.  “She said that since he woke up late on Friday, she had scolded him. She then asked him to go to their tailoring shop at Nettakallappa Circle but instead he went to the Metro station after telling his father that he had to visit a bank,” the official said, adding that the ticket token he had on him to go to Kempegowda Metro station was recovered and handed over to the Metro staff on Saturday. 

Speaking to TNIE, Yogesh’s mother said, “The Chief Minister’s visit has given us some hope that once my son recovers, we get any kind of job for him. My son is a little disturbed. He was carrying the visiting card of my shop when he went to the station and Metro staff, who recovered it, called me to inform about the incident. When I rushed to NIMHANS, the police took me to an emergency ward,” she added.

Doctors to counsel boy  and his parents

Doctors at NIMHANS treating Yogesh have decided to counsel both the boy and his parents. Yogesh has sustained facial injuries. He has been conscious and is slowly reelinrecovering  from shock, said doctors. “Yogesh has come out of shock today (Saturday) and is responding well when spoken to. However, our preliminary questioning and observations has revealed that he is mildly depressed and requires psychological help,” said Dr Mohan Krishna, the doctor treating him at Nimhans. 

According to psychologists who will be counselling the boy, several cuts on his arms indicate self harm tendencies. “The boy is not interested in his studies and has failed in SSLC thrice. We have decided to counsel him and his parents too,” said a psychologist. 

Meanwhile, doctors will do a complete assessment of his mental condition on Monday after which they will also talk to the parents about giving him any skill development-related training so that he can earn his living, doctors said. 

Also his mobile phone has been confiscated by the CCB and will be taken for cyber analysis to check if there’s been any messages which might have triggered the attempt to kill himself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide attempt Metro suicide case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp