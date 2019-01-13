Metro suicide case: cop to take boy’s statement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The VV Puram police, who are probing the suicide attempt by an 18-year-old boy who jumped before a moving Metro train, said they are yet to take a statement from him. Yogesh (name changed), a resident of Girinagar, had jumped before a train at the National College Metro station in Basavanagudi on Friday. Following this, Metro services were disrupted for about an hour.

A senior police officer said Yogesh’s mother had recorded her statement before the investigation officer on Saturday. “She said that since he woke up late on Friday, she had scolded him. She then asked him to go to their tailoring shop at Nettakallappa Circle but instead he went to the Metro station after telling his father that he had to visit a bank,” the official said, adding that the ticket token he had on him to go to Kempegowda Metro station was recovered and handed over to the Metro staff on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Yogesh’s mother said, “The Chief Minister’s visit has given us some hope that once my son recovers, we get any kind of job for him. My son is a little disturbed. He was carrying the visiting card of my shop when he went to the station and Metro staff, who recovered it, called me to inform about the incident. When I rushed to NIMHANS, the police took me to an emergency ward,” she added.

Doctors to counsel boy and his parents

Doctors at NIMHANS treating Yogesh have decided to counsel both the boy and his parents. Yogesh has sustained facial injuries. He has been conscious and is slowly reelinrecovering from shock, said doctors. “Yogesh has come out of shock today (Saturday) and is responding well when spoken to. However, our preliminary questioning and observations has revealed that he is mildly depressed and requires psychological help,” said Dr Mohan Krishna, the doctor treating him at Nimhans.

According to psychologists who will be counselling the boy, several cuts on his arms indicate self harm tendencies. “The boy is not interested in his studies and has failed in SSLC thrice. We have decided to counsel him and his parents too,” said a psychologist.

Meanwhile, doctors will do a complete assessment of his mental condition on Monday after which they will also talk to the parents about giving him any skill development-related training so that he can earn his living, doctors said.

Also his mobile phone has been confiscated by the CCB and will be taken for cyber analysis to check if there’s been any messages which might have triggered the attempt to kill himself.