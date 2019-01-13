Home Cities Bengaluru

Oxygen plant installed to breathe life into Uttarahali lake

In a bid to ensure that good quality water be released into the Uttarahalli lake, the local civic body has installed an oxygen plant to improve the turbidity level of the water.

Published: 13th January 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Uttarahali lake | express

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure that good quality water be released into the Uttarahalli lake, the local civic body has installed an oxygen plant to improve the turbidity level of the water. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the city is believed to be treating the sewerage water flowing to the lake from southern and western parts of the city. The oxygen plant has been installed next to the existing Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in the lake, which will release oxygen into the lake’s water. 

The plant has the capacity of supplying oxygen to at least 75 per cent of the water that is released into the lake. Currently, the BBMP has set up an STP that treats 0.5 MLD sewerage, which is released into the lake every day. The oxygen plant has cost `60 lakh and has been operational since a month. 

Explaining how the plant functions, Jagannath Rao T, executive engineer, lakes, BBMP said, “The plant releases oxygen directly to the sewerage water in the lake. Once the oxygen plant supplies pure air to the polluted water, then the STP separates bacteria and other particles, and releases the water into the lake. However, with the oxygen plant’s capacity added to the lake, we can treat one million litres of water (MLD) of sewerage,” he said. 

According to the BBMP, the initiative is a first in the city under programmes that will be kept under observation for few months. Once successful, the plant is likely to be introduced in other lakes in the city.
Speaking to TNIE, B V Sathish, chief engineer, lakes, BBMP said, ‘The initiative was taken up in order to reduce the turbidity level of water in the lake. Oxygen helps in purifying the water and also helps with the survival of fish. The existing plant has shown positive results so far and it is feasible to be applied in other cities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarahalli lake oxygen plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp