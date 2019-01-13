Two inspectors from CCB suspended

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) inspector, Prakash R and a head constable, Sathish, attached to the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) have been suspended by the city police commissioner, T Suneel Kumar.

They have been accused of taking a bribe of `35 lakhs from a chit fund company against whom cheating complaints were registered. The duo had allegedly demanded `1 crore to close the case before the arrest and had settled for `35 lakh.

Alok Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) said that he had recommended disciplinary action based on the initial probe. “However, we are still awaiting an order from the Commissioner of Police regarding disciplinary action.”

Officials from CCB said that the duo approached Ali who had given the bribe. Sources said that the policemen have approached the court to challenge their suspension, as it is politically motivated.