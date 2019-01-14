Finally, abandoned bikes at Bengaluru airport to be removed

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five two-wheelers, including a high-end bike, which have been abandoned at a parking lot of KIA for nearly two years might finally be removed soon. The contractor manning the parking lots here was ordered by the local police on Saturday to hand over a complaint on the issue immediately.

According to reports, the dust-covered vehicles are not in a working condition. They have been bound together with an iron chain and a lock, by the contractor, and dumped in the corner of a parking lot.

A senior police official told The New Indian Express, “In all probability, all the five are stolen vehicles kept here for safekeeping. They are still lying here as the people who have committed the crime would not have been in a position to take it from the spot later on.”

A staff hired by the contractor said that no one would even contemplate returning to take the bikes. “The parking charge for 24 hours works out to be Rs 125. When the fee is calculated for two years, it will be much costlier than the cost of an old bike! Why will anyone bother collecting it?” he stated.

When asked about the vehicles lying there for so long, a spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Ltd said, “These vehicles, while parked at the Bengaluru Airport, comes under the jurisdiction of the police department.”

Meanwhile, a cop at the airport police station said the bikes will be considered as unauthorised vehicles. “As soon as we receive all the details from the parking contractor, a circular will be sent to all police stations and the RTO offices to assist in tracing the details of the two-wheelers. We will do our best to return them to the owners,” he said.

However, in the absence of sufficient information, permission will be needed from the court to auction the vehicles, the cop added.