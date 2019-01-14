Home Cities Bengaluru

Finally, abandoned bikes at Bengaluru airport to be removed

Five two-wheelers, including a high-end bike, which have been abandoned at a parking lot of KIA for nearly two years might finally be removed soon.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

The five two-wheelers that were abandoned at a parking lot at the Kempegowda International Airport for two years | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five two-wheelers, including a high-end bike, which have been abandoned at a parking lot of KIA for nearly two years might finally be removed soon. The contractor manning the parking lots here was ordered by the local police on Saturday to hand over a complaint on the issue immediately. 
According to reports, the dust-covered vehicles are not in a working condition. They have been bound together with an iron chain and a lock, by the contractor, and dumped in the corner of a parking lot. 

A senior police official told The New Indian Express, “In all probability, all the five are stolen vehicles kept here for safekeeping. They are still lying here as the people who have committed the crime would not have been in a position to take it from the spot later on.”

A staff hired by the contractor said that no one would even contemplate returning to take the bikes. “The parking charge for 24 hours works out to be Rs 125. When the fee is calculated for two years, it will be much costlier than the cost of an old bike! Why will anyone bother collecting it?” he stated. 

When asked about the vehicles lying there for so long, a spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Ltd said, “These vehicles, while parked at the Bengaluru Airport, comes under the jurisdiction of the police department.” 

Meanwhile, a cop at the airport police station said the bikes will be considered as unauthorised vehicles. “As soon as we receive all the details from the parking contractor, a circular will be sent to all police stations and the RTO offices to assist in tracing the details of the two-wheelers. We will do our best to return them to the owners,” he said. 

However, in the absence of sufficient information, permission will be needed from the court to auction the vehicles, the cop added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore International Airport Bikes Abandoned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp