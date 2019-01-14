Home Cities Bengaluru

Government must treat ex-servicemen well: N Santosh Hegde

Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde has called upon ex-servicemen to get united and fight for their rights. 

(L)Justice N Santosh Hegde with KAS officer K Mathai at the launch of ex-servicemen’s association | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde has called upon ex-servicemen to get united and fight for their rights. He was speaking after inaugurating Karnataka state government employees (ex-servicemen) association here on Sunday.

“It is the duty of the people and governments to treat ex-servicemen with respect and love. But many retired soldiers have to run from pillar to post to get the benefits they are entitled to. Many of them have also moved courts to get their due. This is a bad trend and all ex-servicemen should come together and fight for their rights,” Hegde said.

Hegde further said honest officers are not safe anywhere. “One officer was transferred 32 times in a few years. Such instances show our governments do not want honest officers,” he added. Association president K Mathai said that ex-servicemen can approach the forum if they face any problem in getting their benefits.

