Home Cities Bengaluru

Indiranagar residents cry foul after BBMP’s notice  

D Perumal, a resident of 100 feet road, also expressed his displeasure over the notice.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claim that most of the buildings in the locality do not come under the purview of the interim order of the high court

By Muqieth Hussain
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Opposing the BBMP’s notice of de-commercialisation of the area, Indiranagar Owners Traders and Residents Welfare Association demanded the corporation withdraw its ‘illegal’ and ‘arbitrary’ notice to commercial establishments in Indiranagar  directing them to close their shops. The members of the group are residents of the locality who have rented out their property for commercial purposes.

S Kiran, a resident of 2nd stage, rued that instead of taking action against pub owners, BBMP officials were forcing small businesses such as grocery stores, xerox centres, medical shops, offices, etc to shut their businesses. “Two-wheeler parking is one of the main concerns in the locality. These pubs tell their customers to park their vehicles in sub lanes, which is a nuisance. Instead of cracking a whip on these pubs, why is the BBMP irking people who eke out their livelihood by doing small businesses?”

H P Satyanarayana, a resident of 13th main (8th cross), agreed and said,“Most of the buildings in the locality do not come under the purview of the interim order of the high court because the area plan was sanctioned by BDA in 1983. I pay a commercial tax of `77,000 per annum, despite the property being evicted.” He adds that he has requested the joint commissioner Ravindra to look into the matter and has reached out to the BBMP authorities to file a revision petition.

D Perumal, a resident of 100 feet road, also expressed his displeasure over the notice. Explaining his inability over finding a tenant for his property, he said,“The area has become a buzzing commercial hotspot. These days, families do not want to live in commercial areas, that is why I had given it to a private company to set up their office, which was later vacated after BBMP’s notice. I have taken a loan of `1.5 crore to construct the building and pay a commercial tax of `2 lakh for an unoccupied property. Isn’t that unfair?”

Vinay Kumar, a resident of the same area and president of the association, concurred with the victims’ views. He explained that the BBMP’s notice is unjust and unfair. “They should file a review petition instead of annoying property owners and small businessmen,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp