Indiranagar residents cry foul after BBMP’s notice  

Muqieth Hussain By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Opposing the BBMP’s notice of de-commercialisation of the area, Indiranagar Owners Traders and Residents Welfare Association demanded the corporation withdraw its ‘illegal’ and ‘arbitrary’ notice to commercial establishments in Indiranagar directing them to close their shops. The members of the group are residents of the locality who have rented out their property for commercial purposes.

S Kiran, a resident of 2nd stage, rued that instead of taking action against pub owners, BBMP officials were forcing small businesses such as grocery stores, xerox centres, medical shops, offices, etc to shut their businesses. “Two-wheeler parking is one of the main concerns in the locality. These pubs tell their customers to park their vehicles in sub lanes, which is a nuisance. Instead of cracking a whip on these pubs, why is the BBMP irking people who eke out their livelihood by doing small businesses?”

H P Satyanarayana, a resident of 13th main (8th cross), agreed and said,“Most of the buildings in the locality do not come under the purview of the interim order of the high court because the area plan was sanctioned by BDA in 1983. I pay a commercial tax of `77,000 per annum, despite the property being evicted.” He adds that he has requested the joint commissioner Ravindra to look into the matter and has reached out to the BBMP authorities to file a revision petition.

D Perumal, a resident of 100 feet road, also expressed his displeasure over the notice. Explaining his inability over finding a tenant for his property, he said,“The area has become a buzzing commercial hotspot. These days, families do not want to live in commercial areas, that is why I had given it to a private company to set up their office, which was later vacated after BBMP’s notice. I have taken a loan of `1.5 crore to construct the building and pay a commercial tax of `2 lakh for an unoccupied property. Isn’t that unfair?”

Vinay Kumar, a resident of the same area and president of the association, concurred with the victims’ views. He explained that the BBMP’s notice is unjust and unfair. “They should file a review petition instead of annoying property owners and small businessmen,” he said.