Home Cities Bengaluru

Lagoon, lake, forest to come up at Bangalore International Airport

Setting up water bodies and using recycled water figures in a water management plan formulated for the airport.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport.

By LALITHA S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Master Plan readied for Terminal 2 by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) envisages the creation of water bodies to improve the water table in the area, as well as enhance the aesthetic appeal of the upcoming second terminal. 

Setting up water bodies and using recycled water figures in a water management plan formulated for the airport.

Making a detailed presentation on the airport’s expansion plans, Chief Executive Officer of BIAL Hari Marar said, “A lagoon will be created inside the airport.” A lagoon is a shallow artificial pond used for treating or storing liquid waste material. BIAL planned to create a calm ambience in the midst of nature, he said, adding, “There will be a lake footprint of 70 acres.”

Tom Shimmim, Chief Project Officer of BIAL, said in a statement that the designed is to provide the highest level of passenger comfort and dramatic visual impression. 

The terminal will be surrounded by a forest belt, Marar said. “T2 will have an exclusive nursery that will come up on 10 acres. In addition, trees will be transplanted here on two more acres.”

A water management strategy is being planned to maximise usage of water generated. Terminal 2 is expected to generate wastewater to the tune of 1.5 million litres per day (MLD). “A Sewage Treatment Plan which can process up to 3 MLD is being constructed,” said Hari Marar of BIAL. The airport will buy another 0.75 MLD of water from BWSSB, which will undergo UV filtration and be used for toilet flushing and landscaping. “The water left over after UV filtration will undergo Reverse Osmosis and be used for air-conditioning. The sewage sludge will be used as manure.”

The rainwater harvesting ponds can hold up to 3,000 metric litres, and drinking water from BWSSB will be filtered as well as ozonated before it is sent to the terminal for drinking, and usage in its remote car parking area proposed for 2,000 cars. 

Fog affects 52 flights at KIA

Fog continues to play havoc with flight schedules at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). On Sunday morning, 52 flights were affected over four hours; 35 departing flights suffered delays, 16 incoming flights were not able to land on time, while one Jet Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad. According to an official release, a visibility standby was declared at 4.45am and withdrawn at 9.04am. Ramesh Babu, Director, Aviation Forecasting, KIA, said, “These conditions will prevail for just a few more days. The weather will get back to normal after that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore International Airport Terminal 2 Airport Lake Forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp