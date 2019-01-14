Lagoon, lake, forest to come up at Bangalore International Airport

LALITHA S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Master Plan readied for Terminal 2 by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) envisages the creation of water bodies to improve the water table in the area, as well as enhance the aesthetic appeal of the upcoming second terminal.

Setting up water bodies and using recycled water figures in a water management plan formulated for the airport.

Making a detailed presentation on the airport’s expansion plans, Chief Executive Officer of BIAL Hari Marar said, “A lagoon will be created inside the airport.” A lagoon is a shallow artificial pond used for treating or storing liquid waste material. BIAL planned to create a calm ambience in the midst of nature, he said, adding, “There will be a lake footprint of 70 acres.”

Tom Shimmim, Chief Project Officer of BIAL, said in a statement that the designed is to provide the highest level of passenger comfort and dramatic visual impression.

The terminal will be surrounded by a forest belt, Marar said. “T2 will have an exclusive nursery that will come up on 10 acres. In addition, trees will be transplanted here on two more acres.”

A water management strategy is being planned to maximise usage of water generated. Terminal 2 is expected to generate wastewater to the tune of 1.5 million litres per day (MLD). “A Sewage Treatment Plan which can process up to 3 MLD is being constructed,” said Hari Marar of BIAL. The airport will buy another 0.75 MLD of water from BWSSB, which will undergo UV filtration and be used for toilet flushing and landscaping. “The water left over after UV filtration will undergo Reverse Osmosis and be used for air-conditioning. The sewage sludge will be used as manure.”

The rainwater harvesting ponds can hold up to 3,000 metric litres, and drinking water from BWSSB will be filtered as well as ozonated before it is sent to the terminal for drinking, and usage in its remote car parking area proposed for 2,000 cars.

Fog affects 52 flights at KIA

Fog continues to play havoc with flight schedules at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). On Sunday morning, 52 flights were affected over four hours; 35 departing flights suffered delays, 16 incoming flights were not able to land on time, while one Jet Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad. According to an official release, a visibility standby was declared at 4.45am and withdrawn at 9.04am. Ramesh Babu, Director, Aviation Forecasting, KIA, said, “These conditions will prevail for just a few more days. The weather will get back to normal after that.”