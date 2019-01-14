Our brands prefer foreign shoot locations: Fashion producer Sid Naidu

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fashion producer Sid Naidu’s first exposure to the glam industry came from the fashion shows held at Mantri Square Mall.

Since he worked as a store manager for a health and beauty store in the mall, he witnessed all the shows and fashion-related events the mall conducted, which gave rise to his dream of being a model. But he was rejected since he is 5’10’’ tall. Not one to give up easily, Naidu then realigned his focus and set his eyes on the Indian fashion industry.

One thing led to another and Naidu now owns Sid Productions, a company that plans shoots for some of the biggest brands in the country. He talks to CE about his journey and the challenges he faced. Excerpts:

Sid Naidu

Can you tell us about your journey so far?

Once I decided to become a part of the Indian fashion industry, I quit the store manager job and joined an event management company. I earned `15,000 a month. The company managed a few fashion brands in Bengaluru. Working there helped me build my fashion portfolio. I gained end-to-end knowledge about fashion and events, handling clients and building a network. I also freelanced while working with them. I felt the time was right to branch out on my own. I quit my job and registered Sid Productions in 2017.

What role does a fashion

producer play in a shoot?

The job of a fashion producer is to plan the whole shoot, finalise the cast, stylist, makeup artist and art directors. Basically, I give the final output to the brand.

What was your first project after you started your own company?

My first job from Sid production was in July 2017, for Vogue Magazine, with photographer Rann Vijay Paul, who gave me an opportunity to produce for designer Shantanu and Nikhil and actor Priyanka Bose. I didn’t have any clients when I started but I would post pictures of my work on social media. The turning point was when Myntra noticed my work. They gave me a five-day campaign shoot worth `15 lakh. Today, I also work with brands like Zivame, Jealous21, Indigo Nation, Scullers, Urbana, Myntra, Axis bank, Mi Mobiles, Future Group and Arvind

Lifestyle Fashion.

Who do you enjoy styling the most?

I like styling my younger brother, who is into fashion photography.

What challenges do you face while planning a shoot?

Every shoot is complicated and different. Once I receive a brief from a client, I start looking for locations. Most Indian brands want to show foreign locations in their shoots; it is difficult to find such locations within

India. Some of our shoots looks like we have shot them in Switzerland.

Which part of a shoot do you enjoy the most?

I love directing fashion films and fashion magazine shoots. It gives me complete liberty to take a call on what I want, which doesn’t happen with a commercial shoot.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is about something that’s within you.

What are your hobbies, apart from fashion?

Apart from fashion, I love playing and watching cricket.

