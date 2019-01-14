Home Cities Bengaluru

Pet parents gladly welcome indie pups with open arms  

Deepa and her husband remember finding Geleya, a tiny indie pup, abandoned on the streets of Bengaluru.

Anuradha’s two pet dogs, Brandy and Caesar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Deepa and her husband remember finding Geleya, a tiny indie pup, abandoned on the streets of Bengaluru. Since they already had a pomeranian, they thought of taking the pup to a vet and giving it up for adoption. After they took it to Cessna veterinary hospital, they discovered that he was in the last stage of Parvo, an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

Despite bleak chances of survival, they continued to administer medicines until Geleya was cured. “A family called to adopt him but when they learnt that he was an indie pup, they disappeared without a trace,” says Deepa. She decided to keep the puppy with her and adds that he has now become the “owner of the house.”

Agrees Debarupa, who first adopted a labrador and then an indie pup, Kutkuti, who she says has been a joy in the house ever since. Anuradha too adopted an indie pup since she felt that they were less cared for, and noticed that they actually fall sick lesser and are more resilient. 

Ajay, an employee of CUPA, thinks that people usually prefer breed dogs first because of the glamour attached to them, a mindset that is hard to change. “It’s like watching an advertisement again and again. You’ll  be tempted to buy the product after a point of time,” he says, adding that people who come to CUPA to adopt a dog come with a mindset of indie pups being aggressive when compared to breed dogs. He then explains to them that all dogs are the same.

All hope, however, is not lost since Ajay has observed more and more people like Debarupa, Anuradha and Deepa who adopt indie pups. In fact, on social media, Ajay has often witnessed people urging interested pet owners to adopt indie pups instead of bred dogs. “More indie pups are being adopted now,” he says.

