Home Cities Bengaluru

Infant Jesus shrine car procession in Bengaluru today

The city traffic police have regulated the movement of vehicles on Monday in view of the Infant Jesus shrine car procession.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have regulated the movement of vehicles on Monday in view of the Infant Jesus shrine car procession.

The procession will start from Viveknagar Infant Jesus Church at 5pm and will go on till 10.30pm.

Traffic police have advised motorists to avoid the following roads where the procession will pass through — Infant Jesus Church Main Road, Viveknagar Main Road, Balaji Theatre, John Bull Main Road (Old Race Course Road), Austin Town Main Road and Neelasandra Main Road. 

Parking prohibition 

Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked at Infant Jesus Main Road, Viveknagar Main Road, Balaji Theatre, John Bull Main Road (Old Race Course Road), Austin Town Main Road, Lower Agaram Road, Ejipura Main Road, KBAR Road, Bazaar Street and Neelasandra Main Road. Parking arrangements are made at Nala Road (from ORC Road to Bazaar Street) and Infant Jesus Church parking lot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic Procession Roads Infant Jesus Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp