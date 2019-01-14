Infant Jesus shrine car procession in Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have regulated the movement of vehicles on Monday in view of the Infant Jesus shrine car procession.

The procession will start from Viveknagar Infant Jesus Church at 5pm and will go on till 10.30pm.

Traffic police have advised motorists to avoid the following roads where the procession will pass through — Infant Jesus Church Main Road, Viveknagar Main Road, Balaji Theatre, John Bull Main Road (Old Race Course Road), Austin Town Main Road and Neelasandra Main Road.

Parking prohibition

Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked at Infant Jesus Main Road, Viveknagar Main Road, Balaji Theatre, John Bull Main Road (Old Race Course Road), Austin Town Main Road, Lower Agaram Road, Ejipura Main Road, KBAR Road, Bazaar Street and Neelasandra Main Road. Parking arrangements are made at Nala Road (from ORC Road to Bazaar Street) and Infant Jesus Church parking lot.