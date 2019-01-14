Home Cities Bengaluru

Road rage escalates to brawl outside Bengaluru restaurant

The clash started around 8.15 pm on Saturday night, when a Swiggy delivery boy, Nadeem, violated a one-way rule.

Published: 14th January 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the area in front of Empire Hotel at Arakere on Bannerghatta Road, after a brawl broke out between the restaurant staffers and delivery men from Swiggy following an incident of road rage. Mico Layout police arrested 28 persons from both the groups involved in the violence, who were later released on station bail.

The clash started around 8.15 pm on Saturday night, when a Swiggy delivery boy, Nadeem, violated a one-way rule, and brushed the vehicle of Farooq, an employee of Empire Hotel. The angry hotel staffers then got together and assaulted Nadeem.

Harish, who was riding pillion on Nadeem’s bike, rushed to his friend’s rescue but was also beaten up. Both were hospitalised for treatment and were discharged on Sunday morning.

However, the incident was videographed by some friends of Nadeem and Harish, which they circulated on their WhatsApp groups. This led to an angry backlash, with their friends ganging up and coming to the area around Saturday midnight to pelt stones and vandalise the hotel. An all-out fight then erupted between members of both groups.

The Mico Layout police rushed to the spot and dispersed them. A complaint was filed by the restaurant staffers against 21 Swiggy delivery boys, following which the latter too filed a counter-complaint against the hotel employees for the initial assault on Nadeem and Harish.

Girish, one of the Swiggy delivery boys, said Saturday’s incident was very brutal and Nadeem was hit with an LPG cylinder by the hotel staffers. “They also tried to assault other boys two weeks ago over a trivial issue and we had brought that to the notice of the hotel manager who failed to take action against the staff,” he said. 

Swiggy authorities told the media, “We strongly condemn the incident of aggression and are extending our full support to the police in addressing the issue with all the parties involved. We stand by our delivery partners and are ensuring they receive the right medical attention.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road rage Brawl Swiggy delivery boy Empire hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp