Road rage escalates to brawl outside Bengaluru restaurant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the area in front of Empire Hotel at Arakere on Bannerghatta Road, after a brawl broke out between the restaurant staffers and delivery men from Swiggy following an incident of road rage. Mico Layout police arrested 28 persons from both the groups involved in the violence, who were later released on station bail.

The clash started around 8.15 pm on Saturday night, when a Swiggy delivery boy, Nadeem, violated a one-way rule, and brushed the vehicle of Farooq, an employee of Empire Hotel. The angry hotel staffers then got together and assaulted Nadeem.

Harish, who was riding pillion on Nadeem’s bike, rushed to his friend’s rescue but was also beaten up. Both were hospitalised for treatment and were discharged on Sunday morning.

However, the incident was videographed by some friends of Nadeem and Harish, which they circulated on their WhatsApp groups. This led to an angry backlash, with their friends ganging up and coming to the area around Saturday midnight to pelt stones and vandalise the hotel. An all-out fight then erupted between members of both groups.

The Mico Layout police rushed to the spot and dispersed them. A complaint was filed by the restaurant staffers against 21 Swiggy delivery boys, following which the latter too filed a counter-complaint against the hotel employees for the initial assault on Nadeem and Harish.

Girish, one of the Swiggy delivery boys, said Saturday’s incident was very brutal and Nadeem was hit with an LPG cylinder by the hotel staffers. “They also tried to assault other boys two weeks ago over a trivial issue and we had brought that to the notice of the hotel manager who failed to take action against the staff,” he said.

Swiggy authorities told the media, “We strongly condemn the incident of aggression and are extending our full support to the police in addressing the issue with all the parties involved. We stand by our delivery partners and are ensuring they receive the right medical attention.”