Two held for stealing intellectual property, client data in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two employees of a private firm have been arrested by the Mahadevapura police on charges of stealing intellectual property (IP), client database belonging to the company and causing a loss of around Rs 2 crore.

Karthik Srinivasan (35), a resident of Kalkere, and BV Pratap (32), a resident of Horamavu are the arrested accused.

Police said that the company provided medical billing services. “In November last year, they stopped going to work and had not returned the laptops provided by the company. Thus, the system administrators of the firm accessed the laptops and that is when the fraud came to light,” the police added.