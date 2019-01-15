Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru sees three-fold increase in deportation cases

The city police have trained their eyes on the sizable number of foreigners living in Bengaluru and have been active in asking for their deportation back to their home countries.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have trained their eyes on the sizable number of foreigners living in Bengaluru and have been active in asking for their deportation back to their home countries. In 2018, 20 foreigners were sent back to their respective countries, three times higher than the 6 cases in 2016. The move comes after the state government in 2017 said that it was considering dropping cases registered against foreigners in return for their deportation. 

However, this move has not yet been implemented and is unlikely according to police who say that offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act are considered as heinous crimes and cannot be dropped by the police easily. Inspite of this, the deportations have increased as most offenders are living on expired visas. 

Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) senior officer Labhu Ram confirmed that only foreigners whose criminal cases were disposed off faced deportation. Of the 20 cases in 2018, the offenders were either accused of cyber crimes or other offences. Cyber crimes are the most commonly committed crimes by foreigners, according to the police. 

Additional commissioner of police (East) Seemanth Kumar explained how deportation takes place. “When offenders are caught, most have an expired visa. They are then taken to the FRRO, who take further action with regard to deportation. We give advice to the FRRO on habitual offenders and they take note of them,” he said.


Blind spot
When a foreigner has a pending case against him/her, the passport is detained and they cannot leave until the case is disposed. BS Mohan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (women and narcotics), Central Crime Branch, said it takes over a year for a case to go on trial and be disposed, wherein an offender remains free until then. “He can continue with his criminal activities since his passport is detained. Hence, local police stations need to keep a close watch and prevent further illegal activities,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deportation Foreigners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp