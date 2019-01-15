Driver swerves bus into speeding truck to save pedestrians in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus driver averted a major tragedy by grazing his vehicle against a truck coming from the opposite direction that was being driven recklessly by a drunk driver who was about to hit two bikers as well as a few pedestrians. The incident took place on Chandapura Main Road near Anekal on Sunday evening.

The bus driver, Mounesh, took the risk when he realised that the rashly-driven oncoming truck would hit the two bikes trying to overtake the bus. He jerked the steering wheel towards the right, and the truck and the bus brushed each other’s right sides. But in doing so, it pushed the truck out of the way of the bikers as well as a few pedestrians who were crossing the road behind them.

Mounesh said immediately after the near-head-on collision, the truck sped away. But one of the bikers, Suresh, on realising that they had a miraculous escape thanks to Mounesh’s action, took a U-turn and chased the speeding truck for about six kilometres before forcibly stopping it, and catching the driver, who was in an inebriated condition.

The Surya City police, who are investigating the case, said that the truck driver, whose identity is not yet disclosed, was beaten up by the locals who had joined Suresh, before handing him over to the police.

There were about 50 passengers in the KSRTC bus, but nobody was injured in the incident. However, the conductor, Lakshmi Devi, who was issuing tickets while standing, fell off balance due to the impact, but sustained minor bruises.

A senior police officer said the incident happened about 7.30 pm on Sunday when the bus (KA-42 F1765) was coming to Kalasipalya from Anekal. Mounesh noticed the recklessly driven truck (KA-01 AH 6658) heading towards Chandapura. The truck driver was honking continuously and Mounesh sensed danger before taking action which saved the bikers and the pedestrians.

The truck driver has been detained for interrogation by the police after Mounesh and Suresh identified him when he was brought to the police station. The police said the truck driver was so drunk that he was not in a condition to talk.Mounesh, who hails from Ballari, has been attached to the Anekal KSRTC depot for three years, when he was appointed as a driver. Surya City police are investigating the case, the truck has been seized.