Hair loss strikes early among youth in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Hair loss is now no more limited to those who are growing old or are suffering from a particular disease. According to dermatologists, ‘hair loss’ and ‘fungal infections’ are the new buzz words amongst youngsters in Karnataka. A lot of people are losing hair at an age as young as 14 years and there has been an unusual increase in fungal infections among people over the last five to six years, according to dermatologists from the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venerologists and Leprologists (IAVDL). In the last two years, age of hair fall has preceded to 14 years from 25 years.

“Hair fall is leading to many youngsters turning bald. With people skipping breakfast and lunch, to make way for brunch, followed by dinner, the diet lacks proper nutrition. The body cannot cope with such changes. Even the type of water we use today can cause hair loss. Baldness also occurs due to other factor like hormonal changes, genetic reasons and stress,” said dermatologist, Dr Raghottam. Many of them opt for hair transplant at a very young age. Non surgical treatments like Mesoand Platelet Reach Plasma (PRP) therapy is chosen before fixing for hair transplant, say dermatologists.

Beauty products can have adverse effects

“Several treatments like hair colouring, straightening, perming, and the likes, can have negative effects on the hair. The effect of these treatments is only visible after few months,” Dr Dr R Raghunatha Reddy said.

He explained that now 20 to 40 percent of the patients with skin disorders in the out patients departments of hospitals and private clinics have fungal infections. This was not the case earlier.

“The use of anti-fungal creams combined with high potency steroids has led to the recurrent and resistant fungal infections. They have been extensive, highly contageous and resistant to almost all varieties of treatments. After application of these over the counter steroid filled creams the itching comes down but these infections start showing poor response to standard therapy,” Dr Reddy added.

Skin Rath to arrive in Bengaluru on Jan 16

‘Skin Safar Rath’, a vehicle which aims to create awareness about the importance of skin health and bust myths about hair and skin conditions like leprosy, psoriasis and vitiligo will criss-cross Bengaluru from January 16 to 21. It will be parked at public places like bus stands, railway stations.

Conference for dermatologists

Dermacon International will host a ‘Green Global Dermatology’ conference in the city from January 17 to 20. It is expected to host over 6,000 dermatologists from 21 countries.