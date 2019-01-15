Karnataka HC rejects plea to restrain media on reporting Soudha case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order on a plea filed by Backward Classes Minister C Puttaranga Shetty who had moved the court seeking directions to restrain media from reporting the case of cash allegedly seized from his assistant Mohan Kumar on Vidhana Soudha premises.

While hearing the Miscellaneous First Appeal (MFA) filed by Puttaranga Shetty against the city civil court which declined to pass ex-parte injunction order as prayed by him, Justice K Somashekar declined to pass interim order, saying that the civil court still has not taken any decision on the plea.

The court while ordering notice to the television channels had adjourned the hearing to January 24. Police had seized Rs 25.76 lakh from Mohan Kumar inside Vidhana Soudha premises on January 4.