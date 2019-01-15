Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC rejects plea to restrain media on reporting Soudha case

Justice K Somashekar declined to pass interim order, saying that the civil court still has not taken any decision on the plea.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order on a plea filed by Backward Classes Minister C Puttaranga Shetty who had moved the court seeking directions to restrain media from reporting the case of cash allegedly seized from his assistant Mohan Kumar on Vidhana Soudha premises.

C Puttaranga Shetty

While hearing the Miscellaneous First Appeal (MFA) filed by Puttaranga Shetty against the city civil court which declined to pass ex-parte injunction order as prayed by him, Justice K Somashekar declined to pass interim order, saying that the civil court still has not taken any decision on the plea.

The court while ordering notice to the television channels had adjourned the hearing to January 24. Police had seized Rs 25.76 lakh from Mohan Kumar inside Vidhana Soudha premises on January 4.

