Home Cities Bengaluru

Man held for harassing, flashing woman in Bengaluru  

 A man who was sexually harassing a woman by making lewd gestures at her, was arrested by the Bagalagunte police, recently.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A man who was sexually harassing a woman by making lewd gestures at her, was arrested by the Bagalagunte police, recently. The accused has been identified as Kruparam Meena, hailing from Karoli district in Rajasthan.  Kruparam is hired as a daily wage labourer at a construction site beside the complainant’s house, at MS Ramaiah Layout.

According to the complainant Roopa (name changed), Kruparam had been staring at her for the past two months, making her uncomfortable. He then proceeded to block her on the the road several times when she would go out. However, things took a turn for the worse after he started making lewd gestures at her. Although uncomfortable, she had ignored the issue until recently, when he flashed his genitals at her.

She lodged a complaint with Bagalagunte police who nabbed the culprit. He has been booked under IPC Section 354(A) - sexual harassment, and Section 509 - word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment Flashing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp