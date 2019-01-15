Man held for harassing, flashing woman in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was sexually harassing a woman by making lewd gestures at her, was arrested by the Bagalagunte police, recently. The accused has been identified as Kruparam Meena, hailing from Karoli district in Rajasthan. Kruparam is hired as a daily wage labourer at a construction site beside the complainant’s house, at MS Ramaiah Layout.

According to the complainant Roopa (name changed), Kruparam had been staring at her for the past two months, making her uncomfortable. He then proceeded to block her on the the road several times when she would go out. However, things took a turn for the worse after he started making lewd gestures at her. Although uncomfortable, she had ignored the issue until recently, when he flashed his genitals at her.

She lodged a complaint with Bagalagunte police who nabbed the culprit. He has been booked under IPC Section 354(A) - sexual harassment, and Section 509 - word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.