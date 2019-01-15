Mason held on charge of raping woman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old mason was arrested by the Annapurneshwarinagar police on Monday on the charge of raping a home-alone woman at knife-point. According to the police, the incident took place at Papareddypalya near Nagarbhavi in the city on Friday. The man, who absconded soon after the incident, was nabbed from a relative’s house on Monday. The accused has been identified as Jattappa, a native of Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district. He was working at a construction site in the city for the last two months.

The police said the victim has stated in her complaint that she was alone at home around 3 pm after her husband and two sons had gone to work at a nearby site. Jattappa, who noticed that she was alone, barged inside the house and threatened her at knife-point before tying her mouth with a cloth. Then he allegedly raped her and threatened her against revealing about the incident to anyone.

The woman, who managed to remove the cloth from her mouth, started to scream and Sharanabasava, a neighbour, rushed to help her. Jattappa, however, pushed him aside and fled from the scene. Then she approached Annapurneshwarinagar police who took her for a medical examination and launched a wmanhunt for Jattappa.

A special team was formed to track him. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.Speaking to The New Indian Express, the victim’s relatives said Jattappa had come to the city two months ago and had a history of abusing women sexually. According to sources, he was also thrashed for involving in such crimes.