Home Cities Bengaluru

Mason held on charge of raping woman in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old mason was arrested by the Annapurneshwarinagar police on Monday on the charge of raping a home-alone woman at knife-point.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old mason was arrested by the Annapurneshwarinagar police on Monday on the charge of raping a home-alone woman at knife-point. According to the police, the incident took place at Papareddypalya near Nagarbhavi in the city on Friday. The man, who absconded soon after the incident, was nabbed from a relative’s house on Monday. The accused has been identified as Jattappa, a native of Afzalpur in Kalaburagi district. He was working at a construction site in the city for the last two months.

The police said the victim has stated in her complaint that she was alone at home around 3 pm after her husband and two sons had gone to work at a nearby site. Jattappa, who noticed that she was alone, barged inside the house and threatened her at knife-point before tying her mouth with a cloth. Then he allegedly raped her and threatened her against revealing about the incident to anyone.

The woman, who managed to remove the cloth from her mouth, started to scream and Sharanabasava, a neighbour, rushed to help her. Jattappa, however, pushed him aside and fled from the scene. Then she approached Annapurneshwarinagar police who took her for a medical examination and launched a wmanhunt for Jattappa. 

A special team was formed to track him. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.Speaking to The New Indian Express, the victim’s relatives said Jattappa had come to the city two months ago and had a history of abusing women sexually. According to sources, he was also thrashed for involving in such crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape Arrested Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp