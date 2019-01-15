Home Cities Bengaluru

Millet, floral Gandhi replicas to adorn 209th Lalbagh flower show this month

The millet statues will be made using Baragu (Proso millet), Navane (Foxtail millet), Araka (Kodo millet) and Ragi (Finger Millet).

The show will start on January 18

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Horticulture department will have several floral and millet-based installations related to Gandhi during the upcoming bi-annual flower show. The theme for the 209th flower show in the city is in lieu of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2019.

“The major installations include the floral replica of Sabarmati ashram made of three to five lakh Chrysanthemum roses in the glass house, and another of the Raj ghat memorial. There will be two millet-made installations opposite the glass house, one of Gandhi walking with his grandson and another one of him walking with children,” said M Jagadeesh, joint director of Horticulture department (Parks and gardens).

The millet statues will be made using Baragu (Proso millet), Navane (Foxtail millet), Araka (Kodo millet) and Ragi (Finger Millet). The wall of the glass house will depict his milestones in Karnataka, 100 messages of Gandhi and quotes about him by famous people such as Nelson Mandela.

“An amount of `25 lakh has been sanctioned so far by the Mysore Horticulture Department. We do not have an overall budget as of now. Plaster of paris installations will include a replica of Bapu Kuti, which was one of the houses he stayed in. These will be surrounded by flowers procured from Ooty,” Jagadeesh added.

The right wing will have an installation made of steel and cloth, showing Gandhi in his usual seating area, using the charkha. There will be a replica of Gandhi’s three famous monkeys depicting moral values which he referred to while fighting against colonial oppression.“We will have installations of him leading people of different religions on the Dandi march and another of him and his wife, Kasturba Gandhi,” he said.

The show will start on January 18 and department officials have finished the safety audit of the park to prevent any accidents. Snake, bee and dog experts were consulted. While no unstable structures were found by the police, dry branches and stones which may hurt visitors were removed. The department has been cautious ever since two separate accidents took place in previous flower shows- a death caused by a bee attack and another by an unstable structure.

Lalbagh flower show Mahatma Gandhi

