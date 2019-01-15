Pockmarked Bengaluru road lands BBMP in a spot

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleged negligence of BBMP officials has left one more motorist injured, as a 27-year-old Girish N, a resident of Horamavu, fractured both his hands when he lost control over his scooter while negotiating potholes in the city. The incident occurred near Simantana Lake at Nallurahalli and racked up a medical bill of around Rs 40,000.

Girish’s 25-year-old brother, Murali N, a delivery boy, approached the Whitefield police station and lodged a complaint against the Hagaduru BBMP ward officials, under whose jurisdiction the accident spot falls under.

The police have registered a case under section 338 of the IPC (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). They have also issued a notice to the BBMP officers to appear before the investigation officer for an enquiry. “After the complaint was lodged, the potholes on the stretch were filled up. Usually we (Law & Order police) don’t get complaints about accidents. But the injured had sustained fractures due to the potholes. Thus, we registered a case,” a police official said.

Despite being advised to not pursue the case, Murali said he went ahead with the charge since accidents due to potholes were frequent. “I found it best to approach the police and seek legal action against BBMP officers,” he said.

Previous incidents

October 2017: 47-year-old Radha Anjanappa lost her life at Nayandahalli Junction, when she was crushed to death by a lorry. She fell off a bike after her cousin tried avoiding a pothole.October, 2016: Varun Gowda (24) was killed on Mysuru Road, after a speeding private bus ran over him when he fell on the road due to pothole.

June, 2016: A 45-year-old teacher, Jolly Abraham, was killed when she was riding pillion along with her husband. One of the tyres of the two-wheeler got stuck in a pothole on Kammanahalli Main Road, leading to her fall. Though Banasawadi traffic police booked a case of negligence against Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) contractor and engineer for failing to restore the road following repairs, the BWSSB officials said the accident had nothing to do with their work.

September, 2015: Police filed a case against biker Om Prakash, husband of 25-year-old software engineer, Stuti Tripathi Pandey, holding him responsible for her death after she fell off their bike when he tried to avoid a pothole on a flyover in Devarbisnahalli on Old Airport Road.