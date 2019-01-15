Screen High Court judge candidates before appointing them: Justice HG Ramesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice HG Ramesh on Monday requested the Supreme Court Collegium to interact with the advocates and judicial officers, who fulfil the qualifying norms, before deciding on their suitability for judges of the High Courts.

Speaking at the farewell programme held by Karnataka High Court on his retirement, Justice Ramesh said the Supreme Court had not interacted with any of the candidates recommended by the Collegium of the HC, though it interacted with candidates proposed by several other HCs.

Justice Ramesh, who was also acting Chief Justice of the High Court and had declined to accept the post of Chief Justice, said that interaction with candidates will aid the Collegium to appreciate the material placed on record relating to their suitability and to correct errors that have crept into the process of selection.

This will enable the Collegium to provide an opportunity to the candidates to respond to any adverse comments recorded against them by the Intelligence Bureau, he said.