Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka sees three-fold increase in out-of-school children

This year’s survey is based on the data available in the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).

Published: 15th January 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

School, students

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The number of out-of-school-children in the state has tripled in just a year’s time. This was found in a survey conducted by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and officials at the state Education Department feel that the numbers will only increase as the survey is still ongoing.

As per the data available with the department for the previous year’s survey, the total number of out-of-school-children in the state was 14,000 and the same has increased to 44,000 in the ongoing survey. The survey is about 80 per cent complete and is expected to be over in a week.

This year’s survey is based on the data available in the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). As per the data, out of 4.18 lakh children enrolled in Class 1 last year, some were not seen in Class 2 this year. The department decided to track these children by identifying the “missing” number. The job was assigned to district-level officials including those from village panchayats and universities.

SSA state project director M T Reju said, “We have identified around 44,000 out-of-school children and the data entry of about 1 lakh children is still pending in some of the districts and this will be completed in a week. This may increase the number by a few more thousands.”According to the officials, there are two main reasons for this increase. This year, the government decided to consider the students up to 16 years of age or Class 10 instead of 14 years which was considered earlier. 

Besides, the department made the entire process robust by involving authorities at the district-level and compared data from details available with SATS.Meanwhile, of the total 44,000 students who are not in schools as per the current survey findings, around 1,000 have been identified as never enrolled and the rest are dropouts. The survey was conducted between November 14 and November 28, 2018, and the final figures are expected by next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Drop out Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp