Bengaluru study rooms go digital to help PU students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help PU students from rural areas to engage with the best students/teachers across the state through their phone, a digital study room called QBER was launched here on Monday. The facility will help students understand question paper pattern over the previous years and steps to answer questions. Students can access it free of cost by downloading ipomo OnBimba app or visit https://onbimba.com/qber.

Students can even get their answers checked by experts. The objective of QBER is to mentor students across the state to collaborate, compete and help each other in preparing for board exams and beyond.

The digital room initiative of Seshadripuram Educational Trust offers three activities — Daily 5, career guidance and discussion forum. In Daily 5, QBER will deliver five most probable questions daily in each subject at 6 pm starting Wednesday.

Students have to answer them on paper, take photos and post them for review by experts. Under career guidance, a weekly Q&A session with experts from academia will be organised where students can post questions and get clarifications in real time.

The discussion forum will consist of a healthy collaboration among students to post subject-related questions and get clarification from mentors/students across the state. Separate digital study rooms will be set up for different streams like Science, Commerce & Arts.