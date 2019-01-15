 Sugar candy is passe, jaggery cousin is in this festive season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sankranti is celebrated in the city by distributing ellu-bella (til-jaggery) along with sugarcane and sakkare acchu (sugar moulds). This year, however, people are opting for jaggery saying bye to sugar acchu. Many of the shops in Malleswaram, Gandhi Bazaar and other shopping hubs were seen selling various kinds of moulds made of jaggery and they were honey-coloured acchus as against the usual white ones. “This year, many people, especially youths, are asking for jaggery acchus and cubes. It is quite in demand,’’ said a shopkeeper at Gandhi Bazaar.

A woman purchasing jaggery acchus in

Malleswarm on Monday | Shriram B N

Bhupesh Gupta, a shopkeeper at Malleswaram said, “Initially, sceptical about the sales, we kept 10 kg of jaggery acchus. But to our surprise, more number of people started buying and we had to make it again and again. This year, so far we have sold 500 kg of sugar acchus and we have sold an equal quantity of jaggery acchus,’’ he said. Both acchus are sold for `300/kg.

Srilakshmi, who is in her late 30s, said she has made it a practice of skipping sugar. “I am not diabetic. Just to be fit, I do not use sugar in my morning coffee. Now, by opting for jaggery acchu, it will be a healthy habba,’’ she said. But experts said jaggery and sugar have the same amount of calories. The glucose level will be the same but there are other benefits of jaggery over sugar, they said.

Dr Pavan, a general physician, said jaggery is good for weight loss. “It can be used as an alternative for sugar as jaggery has minerals,’’ he said. Deepthi MR, a marketing professional said, “I was surprised that the shops sold them. When I learnt that they were made of jaggery it was a surprise. Compared to sugar, jaggery is easier to cook and it is also healthier compared to sugar.”