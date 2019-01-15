Home Cities Bengaluru

 Sugar candy is passe, jaggery cousin is in this festive season

Sankranti is celebrated  in the city by distributing ellu-bella (til-jaggery)  along with sugarcane and sakkare acchu (sugar moulds).

Published: 15th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sankranti is celebrated  in the city by distributing ellu-bella (til-jaggery)  along with sugarcane and sakkare acchu (sugar moulds). This year, however, people are opting for jaggery saying bye to sugar acchu.  Many of the shops in Malleswaram, Gandhi Bazaar and other shopping hubs were seen selling various kinds of moulds made of jaggery and they were honey-coloured acchus as against the usual white ones. “This year, many people, especially youths, are asking for jaggery acchus and cubes. It is quite in demand,’’ said a shopkeeper at Gandhi Bazaar.

A woman purchasing jaggery acchus in
Malleswarm on Monday | Shriram B N

Bhupesh Gupta, a shopkeeper at Malleswaram said, “Initially, sceptical about the sales, we kept 10 kg of jaggery acchus. But to our surprise, more number of people started buying and we had to make it again and again. This year, so far we have sold 500 kg of sugar acchus and we have sold an equal quantity of jaggery acchus,’’ he said. Both acchus are sold for `300/kg.  

Srilakshmi, who is in her late 30s, said she has made it  a practice of skipping sugar. “I am not diabetic. Just to be fit, I do not use sugar in my morning coffee. Now, by opting for jaggery acchu, it will be a healthy habba,’’ she said. But experts said jaggery and sugar have the same amount of calories. The glucose level will be the same but there are other benefits of jaggery over sugar, they said. 

Dr Pavan, a general physician, said jaggery is good for weight loss. “It can be used as an alternative for sugar as jaggery has minerals,’’ he said. Deepthi MR, a marketing professional said, “I was surprised that the shops sold them. When I learnt that they were made of jaggery it was a surprise. Compared to sugar, jaggery is easier  to cook and it is also healthier compared to sugar.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp