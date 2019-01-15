Home Cities Bengaluru

Two held for robbery on New Year’s Day in Bengaluru

Two people who had allegedly robbed a couple in HMT Layout, RT Nagar police station limits, on New Year’s Day, were arrested.

Published: 15th January 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Two people who had allegedly robbed a couple in HMT Layout, RT Nagar police station limits, on New Year’s Day, were arrested. Five other accused, including the maid and her husband, are absconding. The arrested have been identified as Madan and Ganesh, both from Nepal.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 1. Five unidentified persons barged into the couple’s house and held them hostage, before making away with ornaments worth `6.5 lakh. Soon after the incident, the maid Sunitha and her husband Suresh, who are also from Nepal and had joined work just ten days earlier, fled their rooms located in the house. “The identity of three others involved in the crime has also been ascertained,” Chetan Singh Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) said.

Robbery Arrested

