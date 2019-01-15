VTU server down, delays exams by 2 hours in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), who appeared for semester exams on Monday were made to wait for almost two hours inside the exam halls as the server was down at its headquarters in Belagavi. The effect of this was felt across the state.

The afternoon session of the exams was scheduled to begin at 2 pm but commenced at 3.30 pm and at a few centres at 3.45 pm.

The students, who were excited as it was the last exam of the semester, were disappointed. “As it was the last day of the exams I had booked an 8 pm bus to my native. But the exam got over only by 7 pm,” rued a student.

Satish Annigeri registration evaluation of VTU said, “There were some technical issues in our internal software which delayed the entire process.” He, however, clarified that there was no hacking.

