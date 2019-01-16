Home Cities Bengaluru

16 years after report, case against 160 in Bengaluru land scam 

The public prosecutor argued that investigation is in progress and they may abscond and tamper with the witnesses, and may even hamper investigations, if released on anticipatory bail. 

Published: 16th January 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixteen years after a report highlighting irregularities and recommending action in a multi-crore land scam, the East tahsildar finally lodged a complaint against as many as 160 people for causing loss to the exchequer, by fabricating land documents for sale. 

The First Information Report (FIR), filed by tahsildar Ram Lakshmaiah, acts upon a report by the Director General of Police, Corps of Detectives (Economic Offences and Special Unit) and involves land situated in Kowdenahalli in Bengaluru East. At present, the cost of the land is `100 crore. 

According to the FIR registered with KR Puram police, land bearing Survey no. 1 to 136 in Kowdenahalli was vested with the government, as per the Karnataka Inams Abolition Act, 1954. However, the total extent of the land was not mentioned in the FIR. Among the 160 accused are many revenue officials, including a former tahsildar and revenue inspectors, as well as a few retired officers. The whereabouts of many of the accused are not known. 

The CoD report submitted to the government on June 24, 2003, mentions that revenue officials colluded with private parties and created forged documents for the land parcel and sold it after converting it illegally. Some part of the land was encroached upon, and this caused a loss of `4.82 crore to the state’s exchequer, as the land was transferred without charging the market value, beside the development and conversion charges. The report recommended the filing of cases under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. 

However, no action was taken on the CoD report. Therefore, the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner ordered the tahsildar to register criminal complaints immediately and submit the report with a copy of FIR. 

On the 16-year delay, an official in the Deputy Commissioner (Urban)  office said the dispute had reached the SC, which directed the revenue department to initiate action against the erring officials, and the FIR was registered to include them. 

Six persons among the 160 accused succeeded in getting anticipatory bail from the City Civil Court, apprehensive of arrest. All of them were working in the revenue department and have since retired. They are B Puttamadaiah, 68, K N Nagarajaiah, 67, Huchappa, 65, Shivaraj, 70, R K Subbarao, 82, and K V Nagabhushana Iyer, 71.

Claiming that they are not re-grantees, grantees or owners of the land in dispute, the accused petitioners contended that there is a delay of nearly 16 years in lodging the complaint and there is no question of trespass. The public prosecutor argued that investigation is in progress and they may abscond and tamper with the witnesses, and may even hamper investigations, if released on anticipatory bail. 

On hearing both parties, Judge B Narayanappa, XIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, granted anticipatory bail, imposing the condition that they should mark their attendance in the police station on the first day of every month, and cooperate with the investigation officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp