Two dead after truck rams four-wheeler in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their power generator vehicle on Attibele road, near Anekal, on Monday. Reckless driving has been blamed for the mishap. The driver managed to escape, though the public thrashed him soon after the incident. The deceased are Mahinder Patar (28) and Vivek Ram (36), who are from Assam. They were working with a GAS connection company.

According to Attibele police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm and the goods truck was heading towards Tamil Nadu and Mahinder. The power genarator was stalled at the road side and the truck driver rammed into the power generator vehicle. Mahinder and Ram who were standing next to the vehicle were severely injured and rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Other three workers, Preetham, Abhishek Singh and Hari Singh escaped with minor injuries.