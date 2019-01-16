Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP officials can’t bunk work anymore

To track attendance of its officials, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to introduce facial recognition of its employees with real-time information on reporting and exit hours.

Biometric

Image used for representation purpose only

By Manoj Sharma 
Express News Service

They will soon install facial recognition devices in all its ward, zonal and head offices to know the actual timings of the officials working and their activities.

An official from BBMP told CE, “The facial recognition devices will be installed in all offices within BBMP limits so that the main server and the administration can track the attendance of employees online, and keep records on their movements. The facial recognition devices will convert the pictorial data to a digital format which will also track entry and exit timings. Also, if officials are on spot inspection or field work, they can visit nearby ward offices to mark their attendance. It will again be verified with their particular day’s report.”

Earlier, many standing committee chairmen had complained that BBMP officials were clocking in just 4-5 hours a day. Also, there were several proposals placed before the government to introduce thumb impression attendance in BBMP to access the real-time information. 

However, according to BBMP, it has already finalised the matter and currently, the software is being developed which will be complete in a week.

Speaking to City Express, D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (Admin) said, “We will install these devices in our offices within this month and the system will start functioning by next month. With this we can ensure the attendance of our employees and better civic service to citizens,” he said. 

