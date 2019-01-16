BBMP pulls down shutters of 474 illegal establishments

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Commercial establishments all over the city have been keeping the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) busy. As many as 474 illegal commercial establishments had been shut down in the city in the last two weeks. The crackdown comes after deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said that commercial establishments in residential areas violate zoning regulations and would not be permitted.

According to PS Aditya, secretary of the Indiranagar Owners and Traders’ Association, 25-30 shops were shut down in Indiranagar alone. “Ten shops were reopened after convincing the BBMP corporator that they are legal ones. Small establishments such as rice traders, electrical appliance shops and roti making stalls are getting notices but none of the big IT companies on 30 feet road have got any such notice from BBMP. Why are smaller establishments facing the brunt of all this?” he questioned.

Chief health officer, BBMP, Manoranjan Hegde, said there are approximately 10,000 illegal commercial establishments in the city and the corporation has issued notices to 8,000 of them. When asked about targeting small establishments alone, Hegde informed City Express that notices are issued to all and that there is no deadline in mind for when action will be taken against those who do not conform to the rules.

In West and South zones, officials have shut down 88 and 82 businesses respectively. In Yelahanka, 82 establishments had to shut shop, whereas the East zone that covers Indiranagar, HAL 2nd stage and 3rd stage saw a crackdown on 120 shops.The move had come into place in 2016 by the High Court, however, no stringent action was taken by the BBMP then.

BBMP mayor Gangambike said they are issuing notices only to establishments on a 40 feet wide residential area. “On 30 feet residential areas, if the public demand non-commercialisation, we will consider it,” she added.Ashok Patil, Additional Zonal Commissioner of East Zone, BBMP was unavailable for comment.