Bengalureans say hello to BU’s conversation classes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Working professionals in the city, including techies, who travel out of the country frequently for work, will soon be able to get a crash course in different foreign languages. This, as the Bangalore Central University (BCU) plans to start ‘conversation classes’ from March. This will help many people who regularly need to interact with foreign clients and travel overseas every few months.

Organised by the Centre for Global languages, BCU, these classes are unofficially called a ‘survival course’ as it focuses on people who want to pick up basic conversation sentences for their daily work. According to a co-ordinator at the centre, applications are being given out for courses in Hebrew, Dutch, Polish and Thai.

Other languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese and Korean will also commence in due course. Common questions about the way to any place, prices and conversations that are a must to survive in other countries will be taught. They will be oral with a final review at the end.

This will mark the first time that the institute is offering such a course. “I was posted to Thailand for two months and communicating with my team there was a problem. While we did get by with sign language and broken English, there was scope for miscommunication. The next time I went there, I picked up a few phrases and they even made the effort to learn some Hindi. But it would be great to go armed with knowledge of the local language.

A crash course like this sounds like the perfect way to learn,” said Kaushik Banerjee, a data analyst.

The two-month course will have 40 hours of teaching. “Most of them are employees from the IT sector and would like to learn basic conversation in a language. We will start admissions soon,” said Jyoti Venkatesh, coordinator at The Centre for Global Languages, BCU. She added that most of the teachers are from India, who are experts in the language they will be teaching.