Bengaluru to host two business summits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city will host two business summits in January which will discuss issues faced by small scale industries and the small and medium enterprises in the state. The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) will organise the South India MSME summit 2019 at their premises in Vijayanagar on the 17th of this month and will discuss issues like the absence of good infrastructure, technology for the SME sector as well as marketing and procurement issues.

“There are several issues plaguing the industry and we will talk of regulatory problems, red tape within the government and try to find solutions that will provide the right environment for the growth of the sector,” a statement from KASSIA said. The summit will see participation from Federation of Small and medium Enterprises of India, Telangana and AP, Federation of Andhra Pradesh Small and Medium Industries Association, AP and Telangana, Federation of Telengana Small(MSME) Industries Association and several other associations.

“The objective of the summit is to discuss key issues with a view of finding solutions to them within a frame work which provides the right environment for their growth and development. Though the Governments at the Center and the States have a number of policies aimed at improving situation for the benefit of SMEs, most of these policies fail in implementation and remain on paper,” Basavaraj S Javali, President of KASSIA said in a statement.

Also on the anvil is an international business summit 2019, being hosted by ConnectMitra, Business Yogi and SME Consultants from the city on 18th and 19th of this month. The summit will focus on bringing opportunities for business owners who want to do business with international customers either on the form of import/export or out-sourcing activities to the international market.

Ten consulates will participate from China, Singapore, Poland, Spain, Italy, France, USA, Rwanda, Estonia and the Czech Republic. It is also being supported by Federation of Indian export Organisation (FIEO), Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC) and trade associations like KASSIA and Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).