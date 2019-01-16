Home Cities Bengaluru

Binding spirituality and unity through dance

Often, people think of classical dance as boring or uninteresting. Drishti Art Foundation’s 14th national dance festival aims to change this mindset.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Often, people think of classical dance as boring or uninteresting. Drishti Art Foundation’s 14th national dance festival aims to change this mindset. Anuradha Vikranth, founder director of the foundation, believes the foundation has been able to change the outlook of people and attract untapped audiences to watch the programme.

Anuradha Vikranth

The festival is organised every January and the 14th edition will feature the Trikaya dance Company from New Delhi and Mayurbhanj Chhau by Rakesh Sai Babu; Kuchipudi by Vyjayanti Kashi and the Shambhavi Dance Ensemble from Bengaluru and a Bharatanatyam production ‘Aikyam’ by Vikranth along with Drishti Dance Ensemble. “All the three forms of dance are  energetic and unique in its own way. This will give our audience a glimpse of the beauty of each form of dance,” says Vikranth. 

Vikranth says that her feature Aikyam guides the spiritual fulfilment of an individual during his journey in this universe. “It symbolises the amalgamation of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram. Satyam represents the eternal truth that Prakruthi and Parameshwara are formidable. Shivam represents the powerful and purposeful combination of Shiva and Shakti that protects the progress of mankind and Sundaram beholds that all the creations in this universe are unique and belong to a single family,” she explains.

The dance, she says, can help viewers introspect how much time they allot connect with nature and their family members. The script was prepared under the guidance of scholar Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh. “The concept was clear in my mind and hence, the choreography was easy. It has certainly been a beautiful journey to bring this out which connects our mythology with a strong message for today’s generation,” she says. The music is composed by Praveen D Rao and G Gurumurthy.

Vikranth believes dance is a powerful medium that can communicate any message clearly but not without challenges. “It’s an abstract form so there were lot of trials and errors while choreographing but I think it has come out well enough to be staged on the platform,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp