Blind Luke saved my son from Cobra attack

BENGALURU: Luke walked into our lives in January last year, old, blind and physically abused by other human beings. We didn’t know whether a shelter was the right place for him who wanted nothing but a few licks of broth and a warm bed.

He hated any form of petting or human interaction and we couldn’t blame him, as some people had broken his hip and ribs. We couldn’t expect him to love us after all that had happened to him but sending him off somewhere during his last few days, wasn’t easy either. As we discussed the best options for him, he slowly warmed up to our two-and-a-half-year-old son’s touch. He would allow him to cuddle him and slowly climbed into our bed to be able to sleep near his feet.

This ability in a dog, to forgive and love again so quickly, is something that’s so divine. Little Luke crept into our hearts as easily as he had crept into our beds. He couldn’t see, yet he stood guard by the side of my sleeping son and saved him from a cobra attack. We have an empty plot next to our house. The snake would have come from there I guess. It was at the window which was slightly open. Even I couldn’t spot the snake unless I switched on the light after I heard repeated growls of Luke. I am sure it didn’t enter the house because of him.

Luke, 14, became a jolly little fellow following me around and lying near my feet while I cooked. We decided to keep him. Everyone says we rescued Luke, but it is he who rescued us. As a family, being accepted by Luke and being able to see him transform from an almost immobile hopeless dog, to a brat who whines at me every time I walk into the house, was amazing. He’s blind but he helped us see. We gave him some food and space and in return, we were showered with love and trust of an old dog. He’s our only dog son and we are blessed to be his family.