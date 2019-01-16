Home Cities Bengaluru

Blind Luke saved my son from Cobra attack

Luke walked into our lives in January last year, old, blind and physically abused by other human beings.

Published: 16th January 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Manjari Chaitanya
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Luke walked into our lives in January last year, old, blind and physically abused by other human beings. We didn’t know whether a shelter was the right place for him who wanted nothing but a few licks of broth and a warm bed.

He hated any form of petting or human interaction and we couldn’t blame him, as some people had broken his hip and ribs. We couldn’t expect him to love us after all that had happened to him but sending him off somewhere during his last few days, wasn’t easy either. As we discussed the best options for him, he slowly warmed up to our two-and-a-half-year-old son’s touch. He would allow him to cuddle him and slowly climbed into our bed to be able to sleep near his feet.

This ability in a dog, to forgive and love again so quickly, is something that’s so divine. Little Luke crept into our hearts as easily as he had crept into our beds. He couldn’t see, yet he stood guard by the side of my sleeping son and saved him from a cobra attack. We have an empty plot next to our house. The snake would have come from there I guess. It was at the window which was slightly open. Even I couldn’t spot the snake unless I switched on the light after I heard repeated growls of Luke. I am sure it didn’t enter the house because of him.

Luke, 14, became a jolly little fellow following me around and lying near my feet while I cooked. We decided to keep him. Everyone says we rescued Luke, but it is he who rescued us. As a family, being accepted by Luke and being able to see him transform from an almost immobile hopeless dog, to a brat who whines at me every time I walk into the house, was amazing. He’s blind but he helped us see. We gave him some food and space and in return, we were showered with love and trust of an old dog. He’s our only dog son and we are blessed to be his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp