Bright dreams, small city  

Lack of public transportation makes it viable for bike taxis to expand to tier 2 cities.  

Published: 16th January 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :Chirdeep Shetty, CEO of Quintype,  a publishing platform for digital publishers   Any startup can thrive with three key requirements in place - infrastructure, availability of talent and access to clients. With a large part of sales taking place online, startups have the same access to clients irrespective of whether you are working out of tier 1 or tier 2 cities. Tier 2 cities are also seeing an increasing trend of co-working spaces that provide the needed infrastructure. 

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder and CEO, Rapido, a bike taxi app 
Lack of public transportation makes it viable for bike taxis to expand to tier 2 cities.  Challenge lies in educating customers as this is a new offering. But simple user experience makes it easy to educate them. Hiring is difficult as people are not used to tech-based operations profile. In our case penetrating to women customers in tier 2 cities takes more time than tier 1 as the cultural barrier is higher in these cities.

Anurag Avula, Cofounder and CEO, Shopmatic,  an international e-commerce company  
Rural India has emerged as a promising segment for futuristic enterprises. With the ease in accessing affordable mobile data and smartphones, we have seen an uptake in both, mobile app and desktop platforms from the tier 2 segment. Furthermore, digitalisation has also increased the awareness among the rural segment and they are now more interested to access technology for buying and selling the latest products.

Businesses need to re-imagine their strategies and offer round-the-clock support to help consumers hailing from non-metropolitan cities. Businesses must keep their offerings simple and invest time in educating their audience.

Comments

