CCTV cams in KSRTC buses remain a distant dream

We have written to the Centre seeking funds. Once it is released, we will finalise the modalities and implement the system.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC officials said funds are yet to be released for installing CCTV cameras

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The plan to install CCTV cameras with panic buttons in buses run by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under the ‘Nirbhaya’ scheme, is yet to see the light of day, though it was proposed more than three years ago.

It is learnt that despite repeated reminder letters by the KSRTC to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to sanction Rs 40 crore for the purpose has not yielded any results. While the Centre bears 60 per cent of funds, the state government and the corporation has to bear 20 per cent each under the scheme, specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women. 

An official in the KSRTC said that they had already taken security measures at bus stations by improving surveillance system and controlling entry and exit points. However, no fund was released to install security cameras, GPS and panic buttons in the buses.

“We have been writing to the MoRTH regarding sanctioning of funds for the same but there has been no response. We have sought Rs 40 crore from the centre, while around Rs 26 crore will be borne by the corporation and the state government. As per the procedure, MoRTH has to forward the proposal to the Empowered Committee, which appraise and recommend the proposal to be funded under the scheme. If it’s cleared there, the Ministry of Women and Child Development will release the funds,” the official said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad, said that the officials were working out the modalities to implement the safety measures in the state buses under the scheme. 

“We have written to the Centre seeking funds. Once it is released, we will finalise the modalities and implement the system. We have plans to install high resolution 360 degree cameras inside the buses that really serves the purpose, while we will have to set up a monitoring system to track buses that are fitted with the GPS,” he added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp