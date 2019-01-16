Home Cities Bengaluru

Change in timing for MEMU trains

Train No. 06578 (Ramanagaram – KSR Bengaluru) which ran from Ramanagram on Sunday will be cancelled with effect from January 20.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The railway department has made the following changes in the running of MEMU trains.
Train No. 06575 (KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru) that runs four days in a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) will depart at 19:50 hrs from KSR Bengaluru instead of 19:55 hrs and reach Mysuru at 22:40 hrs instead of 22:50 hrs with effect from Wednesday. 

Train No. 66539 (KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram) that runs Monday and Tuesday will depart from Bengaluru at 19:50 hrs instead of 19:55 hrs from January 21. It will reach Ramanagaram at 20:41 hrs instead of 20:48 hrs. 

Train No. 06576 (Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru) will run four days in a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and depart at 23:05 hrs with effect from Wednesday, instead of 04:45 hrs on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The train will arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 01:50 hrs instead of 08:30 hrs. 
Train No. 66535 (KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram) will have services on six days except Sunday from Wednesday.

Train No. 06578 (Ramanagaram – KSR Bengaluru) which ran from Ramanagram on Sunday will be cancelled with effect from January 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp