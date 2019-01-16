Change in timing for MEMU trains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The railway department has made the following changes in the running of MEMU trains.

Train No. 06575 (KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru) that runs four days in a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) will depart at 19:50 hrs from KSR Bengaluru instead of 19:55 hrs and reach Mysuru at 22:40 hrs instead of 22:50 hrs with effect from Wednesday.

Train No. 66539 (KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram) that runs Monday and Tuesday will depart from Bengaluru at 19:50 hrs instead of 19:55 hrs from January 21. It will reach Ramanagaram at 20:41 hrs instead of 20:48 hrs.

Train No. 06576 (Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru) will run four days in a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and depart at 23:05 hrs with effect from Wednesday, instead of 04:45 hrs on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The train will arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 01:50 hrs instead of 08:30 hrs.

Train No. 66535 (KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram) will have services on six days except Sunday from Wednesday.

Train No. 06578 (Ramanagaram – KSR Bengaluru) which ran from Ramanagram on Sunday will be cancelled with effect from January 20.