Cops who robbed woman of Rs 8 lakh, back at work

BENGALURU: Two policemen, who were dismissed on charges of robbing a woman advocate of Rs 8 lakh in demonetised currency in December 2016, were reinstated by the Home department, as proper procedure was not followed, and they were dismissed without a Departmental Enquiry (DE).

Head constable Mayura K and constable R Raghavakumar, attached to Girinagar police station, were dismissed from service on December 14, 2016, after they were arrested in connection with a robbery case.

The duo was posted at Seetha Circle on December 2 night, when they stopped an autorickshaw on the pretext of random checking, and found `8 lakh in demonetised cash in the possession of a woman advocate. Despite her telling them that she had drawn the cash from a bank, the policemen took her near

Muneshwara temple, instead of the station. There, they allegedly robbed her of the cash and her ID card, and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

Later, the woman approached senior police officers and filed a complaint, following which the two policemen went absconding. While both were suspended pending a DE, but police arrested them the next day. While they were in judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) issued orders dismissing them, on December 14.

Questioning the order, both moved Karnataka Administrative Tribunal, which asked them to make a departmental appeal. However, the appellate authority — Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) — also dismissed their petition last January. The duo filed a review petition with the government.

The Home department found that the accused were first suspended on December 4, 2016, pending DE. After 10 days, on December 14, they were dismissed without an enquiry, which is seen as going against natural justice.

NOT THE FIRST CASE

Five policemen, including a sub-inspector attached to Kalasipalya police station, who were dismissed from service after allegedly robbing `35.5 lakh in demonetised cash in December 2016, were also reinstated for the same procedural lapse in July last year.