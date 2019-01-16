Home Cities Bengaluru

Fed up of backyard breeders, organisation starts petition

For example, it the rules specify that a dog needs to be a minimum of 1.5 years of age to be bred, puppies cannot be sold unless they are of more than two to three months of age, etc.

The organisation pushes for animal rights in the country

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Titled ‘Buckette List’, a petition started by the CJ Memorial Trust, a Bengaluru-based animal rights organisation pushes for implementation of dog breeding and pet shop rules in Karnataka and all over India. Addressed to Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), AWBI and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, the petition has garnered 938 out of 1,000 online signatures so far.

“We have existing rules for dog breeding and pet shop sales that are good but are not implemented across the country. The petition focuses on dog breeding and marketing rules 2017 and Pet shop rules 2018 that specifies the need for a breeder and shop license. It ensures that only if a set of rules and practices are followed can the dog be bred/sold,” said Priya Chetty, co-founder of CJ Memorial Trust.

For example, it the rules specify that a dog needs to be a minimum of 1.5 years of age to be bred, puppies cannot be sold unless they are of more than two to three months of age, etc."We are pushing for a State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) in Karnataka and all other states to have these rules implemented. Without them, heartbreaking animal cruelty and exploitation go unnoticed," Chetty asserted.

Giving examples of animal abuse taking place, she said dogs and other pets such as cats and birds are kept in a cruel environment, in unhygienic cages, surrounded by their own excreta, not given food or water daily. The female dogs are repeatedly raped to produce several litters, damaging not only their own health but those of the pups. Those who buy dogs, find their pets to be suffering canine distemper, parvo virus or are severely underweight.

The petition also points to the financial gains the state can make by implementing these rules.
“As per both the rules, each breeder’s license costs more than `5,000 a year, in addition to a `5,000 establishment license and `500 fee per dog. Over and above that, pet shops have to pay a licensing fee every year,” the petition stated.

Comments

