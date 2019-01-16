Gauri Lankesh case: Three accused to be moved to Mumbai jail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh will soon be transported to Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison. Bombay High Court on Monday ordered that Amol Kale, key accused in the Dhabolkar murder case, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin be shifted from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison.

Justice Mridula Bhatkar issued the directive, on a petition filed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seeking further custody of the trio in Nallasopara arms haul case, in which crude bombs, explosives and firearms were found during raids in the Palghar suburb on August 9, 2018.

The trio was originally arrested by the Mumbai ATS on October 6, 2018 in connection with the haul. They were produced before a special court on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the special court granted ATS their custody till October 12, 2018.

According to sources, a notice has been sent to the Superintendent of Bangalore Central Jail, seeking adequate security arrangements for the transportation of the accused.

The three are also allegedly involved in murders of rationalists MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dhabolkar and Govind Pansare.