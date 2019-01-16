Green walls add aesthetics to their house

Home Cities Bengaluru

Vertical garden at Simon’s residence is 20 ft long

BENGALURU: When you walk into Simon’s house in Mysuru, you’ll feel calm and relaxed due to nature’s healing powers of vertical gardens. This alternative method for gardening has expanded the scope of growing plants in a vertical space in their house.

The 1.5-year-old vertical garden looks beautiful with its fern long petals, sword ferns, garden croton, varieties of terrain plants, succulent plants, and other bushy plants. “My mother Seena Simon’s passion for gardening has helped us to create this living green walls,” says Joe Simon who has invested around `11 lakh to create this vertical green space. Joe, the oldest son in the family who is working at a private company in Mysuru, says, “It all started with the passion that my mother has for gardening.

She started terrace gardening nearly a decade ago. She started growing many vegetables, fruits, and herbs. We rarely used to purchase veggies from shops as we could get all fresh veggies from our terrace garden. Her passion for gardening helped us even to develop a keen interest in it. Gradually, My sister Maria Simon and I joined our hands in our mother’s endeavour which later became a passion for all of us.”

He adds, “My mother spends nearly two hours a day watering and nurturing these plants.” An approximate area of 500 sq ft has been utilised to grow their terrace garden and more than 20 ft in length for the vertical garden. They also have a separate section for flowers, vegetables, and herbs in their terrace garden. According to the family, vertical gardening has helped them obtain aesthetic valences and has many health and environment benefits.

“The vertical garden also acts as home decor and these green walls can absorb heat in the air and provide a breath of fresh air. This is the best alternative for people who have little horizontal space to create gardening,” says the 26-year-old Joe.

The family also has some birds as pets and the garden is lively with the chirping of birds’ every day. Around 1,000 pots have been purchased by the family members to create this exquisite vertical garden all purchased from Mannar’s market in the city. “We have purchased the pots from a wholesale dealer for `30 while the saplings were purchased from nurseries in Ooty, Kannur, and parts of Kerala,” he says.

The family use kitchen waste, rabbit waste and other wet waste for composting and producing manure. They claim that they do not purchase any medicines or manure from shops to nurture the plants. They also collect 25-50 kg wet waste from the sewage plant in the city to mix it with the soil.

The family members say that they spray coca-cola on the plants which they feel helps in reduction of pests and helps the plants to stay healthy and grow well.

