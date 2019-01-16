Home Cities Bengaluru

Reconsider urban local body reservations: Karnataka HC

The court also ordered the state government to extend all necessary cooperation to the SEC, to conduct the elections within the time as mandated under law. 

Published: 16th January 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the notifications issued by the state government fixing reservation for each ward of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Allowing a batch of petitions, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, ordered the state government to relook into the guidelines issued, relating to reservation and rotation. This has been done taking note of the various contentions that were raised by the petitioners. 

“The state is required to redo the impugned notifications in the light of the four principles mentioned in the judgement. The necessary notifications are to be furnished after reworking the same to the State Election Commission (SEC) within 14 days from today, not later than January 28, 2019. So as to enable the SEC to complete further election processes in time,” the court said in the judgement. 

The court also ordered the state government to extend all necessary cooperation to the SEC, to conduct the elections within the time as mandated under law. 
Issue notification one year prior to election: 
“Henceforth, the state is required to ensure that notifications relating to reservation of wards in municipal bodies ought to be published at least one year prior to expiry of the term of the elected municipal body. So as to ensure that the affected parties are in a position to obtain redressal of their grievances and the state is also given sufficient time to address the same,” the court said.

Number of wards

The High Court quashed the ward-wise reservation notifications, dated July 30 and August 10, 2018, for violating procedure in relation to following Urban Local Bodies. However, the court made it clear that there has been no change in number of wards after delimitation.

The wards are: 
Madikeri, Belur, Tarikere, Sira, Thirthahalli, Bhadravathi, Vijayapura, Gudibande, Doddaballapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru
No change in rotation and number of wards
The High Court declined to exercise powers of judicial review in relation to rotation of reservation of wards, based on population and said that there is no change in number of wards from 27 to 31, 
consequent to delimitation. 

The wards are: 
Chikkaballapur, Harapanahalli, Hunsur, Robertsonpet (KGF), Hiriyur, Mulbagal, Tiptur, Kanakapura, Magadi

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp