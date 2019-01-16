Reconsider urban local body reservations: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the notifications issued by the state government fixing reservation for each ward of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Allowing a batch of petitions, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, ordered the state government to relook into the guidelines issued, relating to reservation and rotation. This has been done taking note of the various contentions that were raised by the petitioners.

“The state is required to redo the impugned notifications in the light of the four principles mentioned in the judgement. The necessary notifications are to be furnished after reworking the same to the State Election Commission (SEC) within 14 days from today, not later than January 28, 2019. So as to enable the SEC to complete further election processes in time,” the court said in the judgement.

The court also ordered the state government to extend all necessary cooperation to the SEC, to conduct the elections within the time as mandated under law.

Issue notification one year prior to election:

“Henceforth, the state is required to ensure that notifications relating to reservation of wards in municipal bodies ought to be published at least one year prior to expiry of the term of the elected municipal body. So as to ensure that the affected parties are in a position to obtain redressal of their grievances and the state is also given sufficient time to address the same,” the court said.

Number of wards

The High Court quashed the ward-wise reservation notifications, dated July 30 and August 10, 2018, for violating procedure in relation to following Urban Local Bodies. However, the court made it clear that there has been no change in number of wards after delimitation.

The wards are:

Madikeri, Belur, Tarikere, Sira, Thirthahalli, Bhadravathi, Vijayapura, Gudibande, Doddaballapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru

No change in rotation and number of wards

The High Court declined to exercise powers of judicial review in relation to rotation of reservation of wards, based on population and said that there is no change in number of wards from 27 to 31,

consequent to delimitation.

The wards are:

Chikkaballapur, Harapanahalli, Hunsur, Robertsonpet (KGF), Hiriyur, Mulbagal, Tiptur, Kanakapura, Magadi