Increase in employee strength to give BBMP major shot in the arm

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is all set to appoint more employees by introducing Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules in the appointment of engineers for various civic works in the city.

The Urban Development Department and BBMP have prepared the draft of C&Rules for the appointment of officials. The rules have already been in practice in departments like PWD, and BDA in the city.

BBMP has been recruiting employees on the guidelines of Karnataka Municipal Council Act and has about 16,000 employees, including 4,000 additional staffers from other departments who are posted to

BBMP on deputation. Of them, according to BBMP, the government has issued a draft of notifying 11,000 employees, including several officials working in the department on deputation.

Further, the BBMP wants to add 6,000 more employees to its departments to have a proper reach for civic works and provide better facilities for the officials after a few months of the final notification in the matter.

With this rule being implemented, the officials who are recruited to the Palike will have a systematic approach for seniority, more salary and better facilities. Also, the new rules will restrict the number of employees deputed from other departments to the palike and continuation of work even after the supposed period.

According to BBMP, the draft notification has been issued by the government and objections have been raised about a few proposed clauses. The draft has proposed that candidates holding a Diploma in civil engineering be appointed as assistant engineers. However, officials have opposed the proposal , saying that only those engineering graduates should be appointed as AEs.

An official from BBMP told The New Indian Express, “With this new rule, BBMP officials can have more officials attend ing civic works. If one takes into account the number of employees working in other municipal corporations in the country, it is nowhere close to that in BBMP. Also, BBMP covers 800 sqkm and about 1 crore population. Once the C&R rules are notified, the recruitment will take place to appoint the more staffers for public works in the city.”

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, Administration, BBMP, said, “The draft has been sent to the government and is likely to see final notification with a few changes shortly. BBMP will have 6,000 additional employees after the implementation of the C&R Rules.”

Meanwhile, BBMP has sent the file of recruitment of 832 positions, such as Assistant Engineers and Assistant Revenue Officer of various capacities in all departments to Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the approval.