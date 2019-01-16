Mysuru girl Apoorva Jain up for Miss India race

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City model Apoorva Jain is all set to scorch the ramp as she represents the state in the Miss India competition organised by Elite Institute. The 25-year-old model, singer and poet is among the list of top 30 finalists for the Miss India finale, scheduled to be held on April 25 in Bengaluru.

Jain, an architecture student from the city, who also holds a diploma in Interior Design entered the world of glamour in 2015. As the young talent prepares for the upcoming competition, she says that she chosen the modelling line in the hope of getting a break in cinema.

“Ultimately, I want to enter the film industry and get into acting. From the last three-and-a-half-years, I have done around 30 shows across the country and have managed to get crowned in various fashion shows. I was so nervous to walk the ramp during my initial days, but gradually developed confidence. Today, this has helped me to be here. I am now all set to represent my state in the Miss India competition,” said Jain, who just completed the pre-task for the finale.

Ahead of the finale, she is now working hard on upping her fashion quotient and keeping watch on her diet. “I am working hard to keep my body fit and skin glowing. To stay fit, I have been hitting the gym regularly. To my diet, I have increased my protein intake,” said the daughter of a retired professor and writer SA Kamala Jain, her biggest strength and driving force in all her ventures. “Without my mother’s support, I couldn’t have reached where I have today. I owe my success to her,” she added.

Having participated in more than 30 shows across major fashion shows, Jain has many titles and crowns in her kitty. She has won the Miss Mysuru (Best Attitude)-2015, Miss Karnataka title in 2016, Miss South India- 2017, Miss Fashion Princess- 2018 and Miss Fashion Icon- 2018.

Someday, she hopes to share screen space with her favourite actor Allu Arjun.