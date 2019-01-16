Pet sanctuary for the naturalist in your child

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want your kids to stop playing video games and get out to interact with nature? This could be an interesting event for them to get out of their homes. The Greenwood High, Bannerghatta (GWH) is hosting KNOWture, an interaction with animals for children. With the help of Prani - the pet sanctuary, 36 different species of animals will be kept in the campus for everyone to interact with these beings. The second edition of the event aims to introduce the ‘naturalist’ in youngsters.

Citizens can interact with pony, emu, goat, sheep, and donkeys to iguana, hedgehog, African giant snails and gerbils. These animals are rescued by Prani. They will be transported to the school campus in their vehicles. They can also touch, feed the animals or even give them a bath under the supervision of volunteers of the organisation. These activities are being conducted to try enhance the bond one shares with animals and nature and let youngsters learn to respect and appreciate other living beings. Children will be taught how to behave and handle these animals. All necessary permissions have been taken by the organisation, claimed the organisers.

“Last year, six pups were adopted. Children will be taught how to be sensitive, take care of animals and how to conserve them,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School. She added that they are expecting over a 1,000 visitors at the event on January 19. Entry is free.