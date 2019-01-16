Home Cities Bengaluru

Postcards over elevated corridor flood Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's office

Five hundred postcards were mailed in the last three days to the CM and Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s chambers in Vidhan Soudha

Published: 16th January 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens make postcards to send them to CM and deputy CM demanding public consultation before finalising elevated corridor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The citizens’ opposition to the elevated corridor project is only growing stronger with citizens campaigning relentlessly to get a public consultation with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Five hundred postcards were mailed in the last three days to the CM and Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s chambers in Vidhan Soudha, pushing for public consultation before going ahead with the Rs 35,000 crore project. 

The campaign goes by the name #JanaraMaatuKeLi (listen to people’s voice) and will go on-ground this week.

“The CM said his doors are always open and we must discuss our concerns with him, instead of protesting. Both he and Parameshwara repeatedly stated that the project will not be executed without seeking public opinion. It is due process as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act,” said Srinivas Alavilli, member of Citizens of Bengaluru (CfB) which is one of the organisations involved in the campaign.

Messages written in the postcard include, “We hear that the government is planning elevated corridors across the city. I travel by crowded buses every day. It is difficult to breathe. Will the corridor help bus commuters in any way? When can we discuss?”

Another reads, “I heard the government is planning to build elevated corridors for Rs 35,000 crore. BMTC said they are raising bus fares since the government is not supporting them. Can we please discuss how money is allocated for transport?”. 

Last Sunday, volunteers from CfB, CIVIC, Environment Support Group, Bangalore Environment Trust and Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike educated people in Cubbon Park about the project and got them to mail 270 postcards to Vidhan Soudha.

"Similar campaigns in bus depots, colleges, schools and Metro stations will follow. The idea is to flood the CM’s office with postcards asking for public consultation so we can air our grievances," Alavilli added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elevated corridor Elevated corridor project HD Kumaraswamy Citizens oppose

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp