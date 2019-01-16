Postcards over elevated corridor flood Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The citizens’ opposition to the elevated corridor project is only growing stronger with citizens campaigning relentlessly to get a public consultation with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Five hundred postcards were mailed in the last three days to the CM and Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s chambers in Vidhan Soudha, pushing for public consultation before going ahead with the Rs 35,000 crore project.

The campaign goes by the name #JanaraMaatuKeLi (listen to people’s voice) and will go on-ground this week.

“The CM said his doors are always open and we must discuss our concerns with him, instead of protesting. Both he and Parameshwara repeatedly stated that the project will not be executed without seeking public opinion. It is due process as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act,” said Srinivas Alavilli, member of Citizens of Bengaluru (CfB) which is one of the organisations involved in the campaign.

Messages written in the postcard include, “We hear that the government is planning elevated corridors across the city. I travel by crowded buses every day. It is difficult to breathe. Will the corridor help bus commuters in any way? When can we discuss?”

Another reads, “I heard the government is planning to build elevated corridors for Rs 35,000 crore. BMTC said they are raising bus fares since the government is not supporting them. Can we please discuss how money is allocated for transport?”.

Last Sunday, volunteers from CfB, CIVIC, Environment Support Group, Bangalore Environment Trust and Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike educated people in Cubbon Park about the project and got them to mail 270 postcards to Vidhan Soudha.

"Similar campaigns in bus depots, colleges, schools and Metro stations will follow. The idea is to flood the CM’s office with postcards asking for public consultation so we can air our grievances," Alavilli added.